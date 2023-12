The LaHarpe VFW Auxiliary needs help placing wreaths on veteran graves on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The activity will begin at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Circle at Highland Cemetery, where volunteers will place wreaths on 229 graves.

Then, the group will move to the Civil War monument on the north end of the Old Iola Cemetery.

All wreaths are provided by Maggie Barnett and Pat Spency. Sylvia Christman and Elaine Stewart tied bowed on the wreaths.