 | Wed, Jul 16, 2025
Menu Search Log in

Subscribe to The Iola Register



Choose your subscription:

Monthly Digital

$20.39 ($10.20)/month

  • Unlimited digital access.
  • Daily email newsletters.
  • The Register’s digital archives, spanning 1875-2020.
  • Register Rewards program with subscriber-exclusive offers.

Monthly Print

$21.01/month

  • Tuesday-Saturday home delivery.
  • Unlimited digital access.
  • Daily email newsletters.
  • The Register’s digital archives, spanning 1875-2020.
  • Register Rewards program with subscriber-exclusive offers.

Yearly Digital

$180.14 ($90.07)/year

  • Tuesday-Saturday home delivery.
  • Unlimited digital access.
  • Daily email newsletters.
  • The Register’s digital archives, spanning 1875-2020.
  • Register Rewards program with subscriber-exclusive offers.

Yearly Print

$157.21/year

  • Tuesday-Saturday home delivery.
  • Unlimited digital access.
  • Daily email newsletters.
  • The Register’s digital archives, spanning 1875-2020.
  • Register Rewards program with subscriber-exclusive offers.

Founding Member

$157.21/year

  • Tuesday-Saturday home delivery.
  • Unlimited digital access.
  • Daily email newsletters.
  • The Register’s digital archives, spanning 1875-2020.
  • Register Rewards program with subscriber-exclusive offers.
Testimonials

Keep up on local news. Like to hold and read the actual paper.

- Tammy Perez

15 years subscriber

It keeps me up on the local news and events, plus specials that are running at stores in town.

- Linda McDermeit

40-years subscriber

Enjoy reading the paper/local-obits.

- Janice Obery

30-40 years subscriber

The Iola Register believes our journalism has the power to both inform and connect our readers, creating a stronger and more engaged community in the process.

Join us.
Contact Information:

You will receive an email to confirm your new account after subscribing to The Iola Register, and we’ll send you an email with the day’s headlines and access to our e-edition.

Billing Information:

Verifying information

Creating your account

Processing your payment

Linking your subscription

Frequently Asked Questions