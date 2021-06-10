1 killed, 2 injured in Nat’l Guard incident

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas Air National Guard airman was killed and two others were injured Tuesday afternoon when their Humvee overturned during a training accident, authorities said.

The members of the Salina-based 284th Air Support Operations Squadron were training at the Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range near Salina, the Adjutant General’s Department said Wednesday in a news release.

Two of the injured airmen were taken to a Salina hospital where they are being treated. One man who was unresponsive at the scene was evacuated by helicopter and died on the way to a Wichita hospital. His name, age and hometown were not immediately released.