169 Highway now closed just north of Colony

KDOT has extended the area of the U.S. 169 closure in Anderson County. The closure now begins at the K-58 junction near Colony and continues north to the U.S. 59 junction. The Kansas Department of Transportation expects the closure to remain in effect until August 2021.

KDOT reminds motorists to use the signed state route detour on U.S. 54 and U.S. 59. County roads are not suitable detour routes. Anderson County roads that have been closed include: 1300, Missouri, Maryland, 1000, 800, 700, 600, 400, Nebraska and SW Colony. West Virginia Road is closed in Allen County. These closures can be viewed on the KanDrive traveler information system at www.kandrive.org.

Barricades have been placed at the following locations, with local traffic only allowed: