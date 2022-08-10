 | Wed, Aug 10, 2022
257 plans very slight tax hike

The Iola school district's annual budget calls for a small tax increase as state aid is expected to be lower.

August 10, 2022 - 3:32 PM

School board members, from left, Robin Griffin-Lohman, John Wilson and Tony Leavitt listen to a proposal. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The USD 257 budget will include a slight tax rate increase, mostly because the district is receiving less state aid. 

At Monday night’s meeting, school board members reviewed next year’s budget, which calls for raising the mill levy from 68.8 to 68.9. A public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 12 to finalize the budget.

That means the owner of a $100,000 home can expect to pay $792 in taxes to support the school district next year. Of that amount, about $270 will go to pay for the school bond issue for new schools.

