257 plans very slight tax hike

The USD 257 budget will include a slight tax rate increase, mostly because the district is receiving less state aid.

At Monday night’s meeting, school board members reviewed next year’s budget, which calls for raising the mill levy from 68.8 to 68.9. A public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 12 to finalize the budget.

That means the owner of a $100,000 home can expect to pay $792 in taxes to support the school district next year. Of that amount, about $270 will go to pay for the school bond issue for new schools.