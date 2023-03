The Humboldt school board’s decision to stick with a five-day school week gives the county’s other districts a little more breathing room on the matter.

In Iola’s USD 257, Superintendent Stacey Fager said “it hasn’t been a topic of discussion within the district.

“If Humboldt would have passed (a four-day school week), it quite possibly could have become a conversation where the district would have looked at possibilities to explore in the future.”