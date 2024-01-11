 | Thu, Jan 11, 2024
60 years of the Bowlus

Iola’s performing arts center is preparing for its anniversary season. Director Daniel Kays hopes to bring back some nostalgic acts for a fall gala. Meanwhile, the current season continues with family-friendly activities and impressive musical acts.

January 11, 2024 - 2:16 PM

Daniel Kays, executive director for the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, reflects on the facility’s past while in the midst of planning a 60th anniversary celebration in September. He also plans to target fundraising efforts to keep the center sustainable for decades to come. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

A party is in the works for the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. 

This fall will mark the 60th anniversary for the performing arts center. A gala is planned for Sept. 14, promising an event that both honors the past and looks forward to the future, Daniel Kays, executive director, said.

“I’ve been working on curating some hopefully fun, wonderful surprises,” Kays said. “There will be some callbacks, perhaps some shows that came to the Bowlus in the early ’80s that are still performing. So we’ll have adults who would have seen these shows early in their lives who can pass that on to their children and grandchildren.”

