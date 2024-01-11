60 years of the Bowlus

A party is in the works for the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

This fall will mark the 60th anniversary for the performing arts center. A gala is planned for Sept. 14, promising an event that both honors the past and looks forward to the future, Daniel Kays, executive director, said.

“I’ve been working on curating some hopefully fun, wonderful surprises,” Kays said. “There will be some callbacks, perhaps some shows that came to the Bowlus in the early ’80s that are still performing. So we’ll have adults who would have seen these shows early in their lives who can pass that on to their children and grandchildren.”