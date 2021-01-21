$731.1M Powerball jackpot sold in Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP) — A single Powerball ticket sold in Maryland is the winner of an estimated $731.1 million jackpot, the fifth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

It has been more than four months since anyone won the Powerball, allowing the game’s jackpot to grow so large. An even larger Mega Millions jackpot will be up for grabs Friday night.

The winning ticket for Wednesday’s jackpot was sold in Allegany County, in northwestern Maryland, but additional details weren’t immediately available, the Maryland Lottery said in a statement. Just who gets these riches may never be known: Maryland is one of the states that allows winners to remain anonymous.