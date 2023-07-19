 | Wed, Jul 19, 2023
911 center faced chaos in wake of Friday’s storm

County department leaders offered an update and analysis of their storm response. Chelsie Angleton, 911 director, talked about the challenges facing dispatchers who handled hundreds of calls as the storm passed.

July 19, 2023 - 2:23 PM

Crews with the City of Iola have been picking up tree limbs and brush around the city this week. On Wednesday morning, this group worked on South Buckeye Street. Here, a tractor piles limbs into a dump truck near Wesley United Methodist Church and the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

In just one hour after Friday’s storm passed, Allen County’s dispatchers handled nearly twice as many calls compared to the total of an average day.

Between 6 and 7 p.m. on Friday, the dispatch center handled 235 calls, not including responding to radio traffic for law enforcement, fire and ambulance crews. An average day in June brought a total of 134 calls. 

To illustrate just how many calls that is, 911 Director Chelsie Angleton compiled a list of statistics about calls in June, the day of the storm and the days preceding and following.

