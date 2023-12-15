A family’s vision: Almost 500 acres near Humboldt will be sold to benefit NCCC

CHANUTE — Siblings Cathy Taylor and Alexander Mih kept their parents’ first loves of education and the fine arts as their objective in deciding to use their third passion — agriculture — as a means to help Neosho County Community College expand its fine arts program.

On Monday, almost 500 acres of prime farmland west of Humboldt held in Mrs. Marian Mih’s trust will be sold at auction. Proceeds from the sale will be directed to NCCC.

The decision “honors both our parents,” said Taylor.