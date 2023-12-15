 | Fri, Dec 15, 2023
A family’s vision: Almost 500 acres near Humboldt will be sold to benefit NCCC

Farmland held in the trust of Marian Mih will be sold at auction on Monday. The family wanted to honor their parents by helping Neosho County Community College expand its fine arts program.

December 15, 2023 - 3:48 PM

Dr. Cathy Taylor is fulfilling her late mother’s wish to further an education in the fine arts at Neosho County Community College. Taylor and her brother, Dr. Alex Mih, have directed the proceeds from the sale of their parents’ farmland toward NCCC. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

CHANUTE — Siblings Cathy Taylor and Alexander Mih kept their parents’ first loves of education and the fine arts as their objective in deciding to use their third passion — agriculture —  as a means to help Neosho County Community College expand its fine arts program.

On Monday, almost 500 acres of prime farmland west of Humboldt held in Mrs. Marian Mih’s trust will be sold at auction. Proceeds from the sale will be directed to NCCC.

The decision “honors both our parents,” said Taylor. 

