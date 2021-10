The Allen County Historical Society will take a look back at the 1951 flood, which devastated much of the state, including Allen County.

The occasion is the Historical Society’s annual meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Frederick Funston Meeting Hall, 207 N. Jefferson Ave.

A business meeting opens the activities, with the program on the 1951 flood — considered the “gold standard” of floods in these parts when discussing natural disasters in the area.