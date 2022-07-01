A new era at Allen

John Masterson’s retirement as president of Allen Community College brings about an end to his lengthy affiliation as a Red Devil. Masterson has been involved with the college for 40 years, the last 30 as president. He is shown with his successor, Dr. Bruce Moses.

On top of multiple events to honor his legacy, Masterson was given a one of his favorite photos of the Iola campus, as well as a bench to be placed at Allen County Country Club for his frequent golf outings he has planned during retirement. Thursday also was declared John Masterson Day in Iola.