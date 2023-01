Humboldt and Marmaton Valley high schools celebrated their respective winter homecomings Friday. Humboldt’s Brennen Nuessen and Morgan Hunter were crowned king and queen during their festivities. Marmaton Valley’s Jeff Spillman and Madi Lawson took the honors during pregame festivities.

The Marmaton Valley pair are flanked by flower girl Kamryn McVey and crown bearer Daxon Walls. Photo by Hailie Luken