Menu Search Log in

A shattered Beirut emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded

Residents of Beirut —stunned, sleepless and stoic — emerged Wednesday from the aftermath of a catastrophic explosion searching for missing relatives, bandaging their wounds and retrieving what’s left of their homes.

By

News

August 5, 2020 - 10:21 AM

BEIRUT (AP) — Residents of Beirut —stunned, sleepless and stoic — emerged Wednesday from the aftermath of a catastrophic explosion searching for missing relatives, bandaging their wounds and retrieving what’s left of their homes.

The sound of ambulance sirens and the shoveling of glass and rubble could be heard across the Lebanese capital. Almost nothing was left untouched by the blast, which obliterated the port and sent a tide of destruction through the city center.

Elegant stone buildings, fashionable shopping districts and long stretches of the famed seaside promenade were reduced to rubble within seconds of Tuesday’s blast. 

Related
May 29, 2020
April 23, 2020
March 11, 2020
March 4, 2020
Trending