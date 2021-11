Shauna Berntsen was 17 in 2001. She spent that summer in basic training, just before beginning her senior year of high school. Within weeks, on Sept. 11, terrorists attacked the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Less than two years later, she was deployed to Iraq with the Army Reserves.

By that time, she was playing softball for Allen Community College and supporting herself by working at Pete’s Convenience Store. She was at work when she got a phone call at 6 a.m. on