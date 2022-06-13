 | Mon, Jun 13, 2022
A winning tradition

The Iola Register won the state newspaper association's top awards for the fourth year in a row.

News

June 13, 2022 - 2:36 PM

From left are managing editor Tim Stauffer, advertising director Megan Hageman and reporters Vickie Moss and Richard Luken. Courtesy photo

The Iola Register brought home the Sweepstakes award in both news and advertising this weekend.  The awards recognize the top-performing newspapers in the state during the Kansas Press Association’s annual Awards of Excellence contest. The awards were presented at a convention at Newton on Friday. The Register earned 24 first-place awards, 20 second- place and three third-place finishes. From left are managing editor Tim Stauffer, advertising director Megan Hageman and reporters Vickie Moss and Richard Luken. 

