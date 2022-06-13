A winning tradition

The Iola Register brought home the Sweepstakes award in both news and advertising this weekend. The awards recognize the top-performing newspapers in the state during the Kansas Press Association’s annual Awards of Excellence contest. The awards were presented at a convention at Newton on Friday. The Register earned 24 first-place awards, 20 second- place and three third-place finishes. From left are managing editor Tim Stauffer, advertising director Megan Hageman and reporters Vickie Moss and Richard Luken.