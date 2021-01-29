Menu Search Log in

Abortion amendment headed to voters

Lawmakers sent voters a state constitutional amendment Thursday that anti-abortion forces say Kansas needs to keep existing laws intact and that their opponents say could ultimately make abortions unattainable in the state.

By

News

January 29, 2021 - 10:03 AM

TOPEKA, Kansas — Lawmakers sent voters a state constitutional amendment Thursday that anti-abortion forces say Kansas needs to keep existing laws intact and that their opponents say could ultimately make abortions unattainable in the state.

The amendment, which supporters call Value Them Both, comes in response to a 2019 court ruling that said there is a right to abortion in the state constitution. The amendment would overturn that by changing the constitution to specifically say that it does not include a right to abortion and that lawmakers can regulate the procedure.

The Senate passage triggers a statewide vote in the August 2022 primary election. Approval by a simple majority of voters would put the language into the Kansas Constitution.

Related
February 17, 2020
February 14, 2020
January 31, 2020
January 30, 2020
Trending