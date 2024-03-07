 | Thu, Mar 07, 2024
Abortion bill to see final vote

Voters backed abortion rights. Yet Kansas could make doctors ask patients why they want abortions.

March 7, 2024 - 2:16 PM

Democratic Representatives, front row from left, Mari-Lynn Poskin, Susan Ruiz and Jo Ella Hoye; and Brandon Woodard in back, voted to retain Gov. Kelly's veto against the anti-abortion measures in April 2023. Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas would require abortion providers to ask patients why they’re terminating their pregnancies and report the answers to the state under a measure moving through the Republican-controlled Legislature. Frustrated Democrats are pointedly suggesting a similar rule for vasectomies and erectile dysfunction.

The state House planned to take a final vote Thursday. The bill would require providers to ask patients 11 questions about their reasons for terminating a pregnancy, including that they can’t afford another child, raising a child would hinder their education or careers, or a spouse or partner wanted her to have an abortion. At least seven states require similar reporting.

Backers of the bill argued during a House debate Wednesday that the state needs data so lawmakers can create programs to address their concerns. Opponents saw an attempt to harass abortion providers, shame patients and stigmatize abortion.

