Abuse survivors push to drop time barrier

TOPEKA — Armed with beaded bracelets and signs, a coalition of sexual abuse survivors returned Wednesday to the Statehouse to push for changes in state law that would allow them to file civil lawsuits at any age.

Survivors Kim Bergman and Tess Ramirez posted at a table in the front entrance of the Capitol, pointing to younger images of themselves juxtaposed with their abuser as they argued for more accountability measures.

Bergman said some lawmakers thought the issue had been taken care of in the last legislative session.