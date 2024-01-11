 | Thu, Jan 11, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Abuse survivors push to drop time barrier

Advocates push for changes in state law that would allow sexual abuse survivors to file civil lawsuits at any age.

By

News

January 11, 2024 - 2:08 PM

Kim Bergman and Tess Ramirez discuss the need for child sexual abuse law reforms. Photo by Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Armed with beaded bracelets and signs, a coalition of sexual abuse survivors returned Wednesday to the Statehouse to push for changes in state law that would allow them to file civil lawsuits at any age.

Survivors Kim Bergman and Tess Ramirez posted at a table in the front entrance of the Capitol, pointing to younger images of themselves juxtaposed with their abuser as they argued for more accountability measures.

Bergman said some lawmakers thought the issue had been taken care of in the last legislative session.

Related
April 4, 2023
April 3, 2023
March 31, 2023
February 21, 2020
Most Popular