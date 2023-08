Recent efforts to fill vacancies within the Iola Fire Department are bearing fruit.

Six new employees — Casy West, Dakota Parker, Zachary Wilper, Brogan Nicholas and Sarah Heisler — were hired Aug. 21, Iola City Council members were told Monday.

The newcomers are being trained through the city’s newly developed firefighters academy, which provides the basics of becoming a firefighter or emergency medical technician, as well as how to handle hazardous materials.