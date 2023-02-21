 | Tue, Feb 21, 2023
ACARF event offers howling good time

The ACARF shelter raised about $8,000 in an online fundraiser with a national Internet personality. During the event, ACARF staff, volunteers, board members and others completed various challenges when they met financial milestones.

News

February 21, 2023 - 2:51 PM

Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) staff Dani Quinn, left, and Kaitlyn Bartholomew react after pelting each other with whipped cream pies Monday evening during a national online fundraiser organized by Kris Rotonda of Jordan’s Way. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

LAHARPE — The Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) raised about $8,000 in a fundraiser that literally went to the dogs on Monday evening.

Internet personality Kris Rotonda, founder of Jordan’s Way, led the livestream fundraising event, using a variety of wacky antics to rile up donors and dogs alike. ACARF was the second stop on a 50-state tour that kicked off Monday.

Rotonda tapped into his national network to encourage donations as he featured the dogs available for adoption. As each financial goal was hit, more than a dozen ACARF staff, volunteers, board members and others were challenged to complete a task.

