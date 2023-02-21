ACARF event offers howling good time

LAHARPE — The Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) raised about $8,000 in a fundraiser that literally went to the dogs on Monday evening.

Internet personality Kris Rotonda, founder of Jordan’s Way, led the livestream fundraising event, using a variety of wacky antics to rile up donors and dogs alike. ACARF was the second stop on a 50-state tour that kicked off Monday.

Rotonda tapped into his national network to encourage donations as he featured the dogs available for adoption. As each financial goal was hit, more than a dozen ACARF staff, volunteers, board members and others were challenged to complete a task.