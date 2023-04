Becky Nilges, whose affiliation with Allen Community College started as a student in the 1970s, is back with the college as a trustee.

Nilges was appointed Tuesday to fill the position vacated by Robin Schallie, who resigned her seat earlier this month.

After graduation, Nilges was hired as the school’s first-ever student activities director in 1979, where she served as the college’s unofficial “Little Dutch Boy,” filling whatever roles deemed necessary.