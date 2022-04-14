 | Thu, Apr 14, 2022
Menu Search Log in

ACC makes changes at Burlingame

The college has adjusted its course schedule to accommodate more high school students who want to take classes at the Burlingame campus. The board also approved a travel fee for international and out-of-state students who need a ride to the airport, and how to refund housing fees if a student moves out mid-semester.

By

News

April 14, 2022 - 2:56 PM

Allen Community College’s Jon Marshall, vice president for academic affairs, tells board members about changes at the Burlingame campus. Next to him is Cynthia Jacobson, vice president for student affairs, who also gave a report. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Allen Community College made some changes to its Burlingame campus class schedule in order to accommodate high school students.

The change is in response to requests from five superintendents from six area schools where high school students can take college-level courses.

The smaller schools don’t have faculty with a master’s degree who can teach dual-credit courses, ACC’s Jon Marshall, vice president for academic affairs, said. Their students can either enroll in online courses, or attend college classes at the Burlingame campus.

Related
March 10, 2022
February 10, 2022
October 14, 2021
September 30, 2016
Most Popular