ACC makes changes at Burlingame

Allen Community College made some changes to its Burlingame campus class schedule in order to accommodate high school students.

The change is in response to requests from five superintendents from six area schools where high school students can take college-level courses.

The smaller schools don’t have faculty with a master’s degree who can teach dual-credit courses, ACC’s Jon Marshall, vice president for academic affairs, said. Their students can either enroll in online courses, or attend college classes at the Burlingame campus.