ACC picks new leader

Dr. Bruce Moses may be more than the next president of Allen Community College.
He also just may be the school’s biggest cheerleader.
“I just found Allen to be the perfect fit for me and my family,” said Moses, whose hiring to replace the retiring John Masterson was approved by a unanimous vote Tuesday by college trustees.
Moses will take office July 1, at the conclusion of the 2021-22 school year.
“Allen has, to me, a phenomenal opportunity,” Moses told the Register in a telephone interview. “There’s a lot of potential for growth.”
Moses said ACC has several benefits in its favor to meet any challenges the future may pose, from its healthy blend of students, both traditional and non-traditional; a thriving online program; dual enrollment classes with area high schools; and perhaps most importantly, financial stability.
“John Masterson has done a legendary job as president,” Moses said. “It’s well positioned for me to come in and build on the work Mr. Masterson has done. I just don’t want to come in and screw it up.”
MOSES is vice chancellor for educational services and institutional integrity at Pima County Community College District in Tucson, Ariz. He previously served as vice provost, assistant vice chancellor of accreditation and academic quality improvement, and assistant vice chancellor of accreditation.
Prior to joining Pima, Moses held other leadership positions such as research project coordinator at Northwestern University Scientific Careers Research and Development Group (Careers R&D Group), associate vice president of planning and institutional effectiveness at Central Arizona College, executive director of institutional effectiveness at Northwest Arkansas Community College, and executive director of continuous improvement and planning at Eastern Michigan University.
Since 2007, Bruce has served in multiple roles as a higher learning commission peer reviewer and was awarded the Peer Reviewer Outstanding Service Award in 2017.
IT’S that varied experience up and down the line that helped attract Moses to Allen.
“I have a real systems of view of a college,” he explained. “I have a good feel for how interconnected parts work.”
Actually, Moses realized during the interview process that he previously had been familiar with Allen, through his experience as a peer reviewer. He recalled meeting Masterson once several years ago as part of Allen’s accreditation process
“I doubt John remembers me,” Moses chuckled.
Moses also has worked with other college administrators from Kansas, including college presidents at Fort Scott and Labette. He also counts among his best friends Jackie Vietti, a long-time college administrator at Butler Community College, a member of the Kansas Board of Regents and an evaluator of the Higher Learning Commission.
Moses said he spoke with each.
The more he learned about Allen, the more impressed he became.
Moses also appreciated Allen’s meticulous nature in finding Masterson’s replacement. He applied in August, knowing a decision would be months down the road.
“They were very strategic,” he said.
Moses said he is ready to face any challenges coming Allen’s way. He’s certain to maintain a constant focus on enrollment growth by keeping and attracting students “and bumping up graduation rates. Those are key performers all presidents are measured by.”
MOSES is ready to embrace the community. After all, “community” is in the college’s name for a reason, he said.
Likewise, he hopes to see the school continue building bridges with local business and industry partners.
He and wife Celina appreciated the hospitality they experienced during his campus visit earlier this month.
“The people in Iola were so nice to us, so warm and genuine,” he noted. “This is a fantastic opportunity for me and my family.”
Bruce and Celina have a daughter, Shantelle, 27, who recently earned her master’s degree and works in Chandler, Ariz.
“She’s on the move,” Moses said. “She’s got things going on here.”
Moses has a bachelor’s degree in finance and administrative management, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University, and a doctorate in community college leadership from Ferris State University.
MASTERSON, whose affiliation with the college, first as a student, stretches back more than 40 years, has served as college president since 1992.
His retirement becomes effective in June.
