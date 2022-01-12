ACC talks COVID protocols

With spring classes just days from starting, Allen Community College is adjusting its COVID-19 protocols.

Cynthia Jacobson, vice president for student affairs, told ACC trustees Tuesday the college is shortening the time for isolation or quarantine periods if a student or college employee were to test positive for the coronavirus.

If somebody tests positive for the virus, they must isolate for five days, down from 10, provided they have no symptoms, or the symptoms are resolving.