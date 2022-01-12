 | Wed, Jan 12, 2022
ACC talks COVID protocols

Allen Community College is shortening the isolation and quarantine periods for COVID-19, following new CDC recommendations. Students return to classes for the spring semester on Tuesday.

January 12, 2022 - 9:37 AM

New Allen Community College Board of Trustees member Jessica Thompson, left, listens to the meeting, along with Roberta Nickel, director of finance and operations. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

With spring classes just days from starting, Allen Community College is adjusting its COVID-19 protocols.

Cynthia Jacobson, vice president for student affairs, told ACC trustees Tuesday the college is shortening the time for isolation or quarantine periods if a student or college employee were to test positive for the coronavirus. 

If somebody tests positive for the virus, they must isolate for five days, down from 10, provided they have no symptoms, or the symptoms are resolving. 

