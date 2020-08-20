Menu Search Log in

ACC Theatre announces new season

Plays will feature social distancing during coronavirus era.

By

News

August 20, 2020 - 10:27 AM

Allen Community College Theatre has announced its performances for the season. Director Trevor Belt said he picked plays that could be performed in a socially distant way for the safety of performers during the coronavirus pandemic, yet still offer an enjoyable experience.

They include:

THE INSPECTOR GENERAL

Related
August 29, 2019
May 21, 2019
September 14, 2016
September 30, 2013
Trending