ACC Theatre announces new season

Allen Community College Theatre has announced its performances for the season. Director Trevor Belt said he picked plays that could be performed in a socially distant way for the safety of performers during the coronavirus pandemic, yet still offer an enjoyable experience.
They include:
THE INSPECTOR GENERAL
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives