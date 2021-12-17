ACC zeroes in on next president

Allen Community College trustees are one step closer to naming their next president.
Trustees met privately Thursday to discuss who will replace college president John Masterson, who will retire at the end of the upcoming spring semester.
While they did not vote on Masterson’s successor, they zeroed in on one of three finalists for the job and have offered the position.
If the applicant accepts the job offer, Trustee Chairman Neal Barclay said the Board would schedule a special meeting for a final vote. He declined to say to whom the offer was extended.
Three candidates were on campus this month for both public and private interviews: Jon Marshall, ACC’s vice president of academic affairs; Dr. Bruce Moses, vice chancellor for educational services and institutional integrity at Pima County Community College District in Tucson, Ariz.; and Dr. Carmen Simone, president of Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.
Masterson, college president since 1992, announced his retirement plans in March.
