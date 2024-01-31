 | Wed, Jan 31, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Activists hopeful for medical cannabis deal in Kansas

Kansas is one of only a few states with no legal medical or recreational marijuana. Some people are optimistic about a medical cannabis deal this year.

By

News

January 31, 2024 - 2:55 PM

Jars of cannabis line the shelves at a legal cannabis dispensary in Missouri. While it's unlikely Kansas will have legal recreational marijuana any time soon, there's a new push to legalize it for medical use. Photo by Carlos Moreno/KCUR 89.3/Kansas News Service

TOPEKA — Activists at the Statehouse are renewing a push for state lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana in Kansas. While Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and many state legislators from both parties support the concept, lawmakers have yet to take up the issue this session.

The American Civil Liberties Union held an online day of action for marijuana legalization earlier this month. During the event, activists expressed disappointment that Kansas does not have legal medical marijuana, nearly three years after the state House passed a bill that would have provided for it.

“I’m here in open-mouth amazement that we are still discussing passing a medical marijuana bill,” said Cheryl Kumberg, president of the Kansas Cannabis Coalition. “It just is the same excuses all these years. The same rhetoric from opponents and legislators.”

Related
May 21, 2021
May 7, 2021
February 26, 2021
November 13, 2019
Most Popular