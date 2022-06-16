Administrator of Allen County Regional Hospital resigns

The head of hospitals in Iola and Garnett has resigned.
Elmore Patterson, who has served as administrator of the Allen County Regional Hospital since the switch to a lease with Saint Luke’s Health System in July 2020, resigned on Friday, June 10, the Register confirmed with two hospital officials.
An individual called the Register on Thursday about Patterson’s departure, saying he had been told by staff when he attempted to reach Patterson earlier this week.
Terry Sparks, a board member who represents the county’s interests both from an operational and facilities standpoint, said he was notified of the resignation in an email the evening of Patterson’s resignation.
“We appreciate the time Elmore was with us and wish him the best in the future,” Sparks said.
Sparks said Patterson had taken a leave of absence for personal reasons about two months ago.
A Saint Luke’s spokesperson confirmed Patterson’s resignation.
Patterson came to lead ACRH on behalf of Saint Luke’s with the transition to a lease agreement on July 1, 2020. The hospital was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and local officials subsequently praised Patterson for his leadership during a challenging time.
On Aug. 1, 2021, Patterson took over the administrative duties of the Anderson County Hospital in Garnett as well.
Patterson and his family initially resided in Humboldt but a few months later moved to Spring Hill, near Kansas City.
Patterson served as a healthcare administrator in Alabama before joining Saint Luke’s.
Steve Schieber, CEO of Saint Luke’s Critical Access Region, is serving as interim administrator while the group looks for Patterson’s successor, Sparks said.
