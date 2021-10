Advance voting for Allen Countians wishing to make their choices for local city or school board elections starts next week — as long as you’re registered to do so.

Those who are not registered to legally cast their votes have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to register. Advance voting begins a week from today, Oct. 13.

There are several locations in Allen County to register, including the county clerk’s office and at city halls in Iola, Humboldt, Gas, LaHarpe and Moran.