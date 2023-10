Advance voting begins Wednesday on a number of local races, most notably a countywide vote on whether to approve a $9.95 million renovation to the Allen County Courthouse.

There are several city and school board races to be decided in the Nov. 7 general election as well.

Allen Countians can request a mail-in ballot through Oct. 31, or they can vote at the Allen County clerk’s office during office hours until noon Nov. 6.