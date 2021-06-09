Afghan war brought advances in battlefield medicine

SAN DIEGO — When the last U.S. service member leaves Afghanistan, perhaps by early next month, America’s longest war on foreign soil will end — and so too a mission initially dubbed Operation Enduring Freedom.

Just what endures from the 20-year war is an open question, except in one area: battlefield medicine. There, gains have already taken root.

One-handed tourniquets. Blood transfusions near the front lines. Faster evacuations to trauma centers. All got implemented in Afghanistan, and all saved lives.