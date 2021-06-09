 | Wed, Jun 09, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Afghan war brought advances in battlefield medicine

One-handed tourniquets, blood transfusions near the front lines, faster evacuations and more saved lives in 20 years of a U.S. military presence in Afghanistan.

By

News

June 9, 2021 - 8:55 AM

In June 2012, medical personnel at Forward Operating Base Edinburgh, in Helmand Province, discuss a patientâ€™s case. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS)

SAN DIEGO — When the last U.S. service member leaves Afghanistan, perhaps by early next month, America’s longest war on foreign soil will end — and so too a mission initially dubbed Operation Enduring Freedom.

Just what endures from the 20-year war is an open question, except in one area: battlefield medicine. There, gains have already taken root.

One-handed tourniquets. Blood transfusions near the front lines. Faster evacuations to trauma centers. All got implemented in Afghanistan, and all saved lives.

Related
April 20, 2021
November 11, 2020
February 12, 2020
January 18, 2011
Most Popular