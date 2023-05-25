Aging agency outlines food, in-home programs

Allen County residents who are 60 or older can benefit from a wide variety of services, from free meals to legal help to caregiver support and even in-home care.

Kathy Brennon, director of the Southeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging, gave county commissioners an update on the organization at Tuesday’s meeting.

The agency provides nearly $100,000 worth of services in Allen County, Brennon said. Most of the agency’s funding comes from state and federal sources. Traditionally, Allen County commissioners have approved $3,000 from its annual budget for SEKAAA.