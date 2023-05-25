 | Thu, May 25, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Aging agency outlines food, in-home programs

The Southeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging provides food and services to Allen County residents age 60 and older. The agency's director gave an annual report to commissioners this week.

By

News

May 25, 2023 - 1:40 PM

Kathy Brennon, executive director for Southeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging, talks to Allen County commissioners. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Allen County residents who are 60 or older can benefit from a wide variety of services, from free meals to legal help to caregiver support and even in-home care.

Kathy Brennon, director of the Southeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging, gave county commissioners an update on the organization at Tuesday’s meeting. 

The agency provides nearly $100,000 worth of services in Allen County, Brennon said. Most of the agency’s funding comes from state and federal sources. Traditionally, Allen County commissioners have approved $3,000 from its annual budget for SEKAAA.

Related
June 30, 2021
July 8, 2015
June 19, 2013
June 22, 2011
Most Popular