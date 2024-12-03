AI spurs 900% rise in holiday scams

Artificial intelligence is fueling an unprecedented hike in holiday travel scams. As this technology progresses, so do the ways scammers can take your money, as their methods span the entire travel industry.

According to Booking.com, AI-related scams spiked in 2023, stealing over $265,000 from travel scam victims. Nearly 1 in 4 travelers found themselves scammed out of at least $1,000.

AI helps scammers create realistic-looking phishing emails, generate compelling fake websites, and even produce chatbots that impersonate customer service professionals. The better AI gets, the harder it is to decipher scams from reality.

What Scams Should Travelers Look Out For?

Experts at AI prompt-generator AIPRM compiled a list of the top AI-driven threats to holiday travelers in 2024.

Fake Airline and Hotel Booking Websites

When it comes to travel scams, AI renders the need to be a tech expert nearly obsolete. Scammers easily build fake websites and travel booking platforms offering low prices for flights and accommodations. Limited-time sales and other messages of urgency draw in would-be travelers.

Once potential travelers enter their details, scammers can access users’ personal information and money.

Avoid falling for these types of scams by looking for the finer details. Look closely at URLs, notice even the smallest spelling errors, and always verify the website or platform you use is legitimate before entering any details.

According to Forbes, rental scams play a big part in AI-related theft. Scammers place AI-generated ads for rental properties, adding stunning photos of rentals that don’t exist. These scammers do their best to get would-be travelers off their fake app and convince them to hand over financial details directly.

Chatbots and Travel Deal

Humanlike AI chatbots can seamlessly swindle unknowing travelers. Chatbots easily impersonate customer service representatives and offer hard-to-turn-down discounts. They will ask for personal information and try to get travelers to pay up-front for trips that do not exist.

Thankfully, avoiding fake chatbots and travel deals is not as complicated as other scams. The first line of defense is to verify any deals you come across through trusted platforms and websites. Do not click or follow any suspicious links offered through these systems. Instead, pull up trusted sources and verify trip details, phone numbers, addresses, images, and other information before entering personal data.

Phishing Scams

According to AIPRM, 1 in 5 people will click on an AI-generated phishing email. These persuasive ads and emails will convince consumers to click a link inside the email. These emails often leverage fake emergencies, such as sudden flight cancellations.