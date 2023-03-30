Airport tackles electrical upgrades

The cost of electrical improvements at Allen County Regional Airport will be significantly less than expected due to bids coming in below expectations.

Mitch Garner, Public Works director, told commissioners that bids were opened earlier this week to improve the electrical systems for the runway, including lighting, and a new Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS). Much of the work will be paid with grant money from the state and Federal Aviation Administration.

Engineers estimated the work would exceed $1 million but a bid from Strukel Electric came in at $766,350 for a savings of $235,150. The prices for cable, conduits and other material have been highly volatile for the past three years, but came in well below the engineer’s estimates, according to Garver, the Overland Park engineering firm leading the project.