Allen County awards grants to local businesses

Allen County will award Community Development Block Grants (CDBG-CV) grants to 12 local businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.

About $45,594 remains available for which eligible businesses may apply, and interested parties should contact Thrive Allen County at 365-8128 or thriveallencounty.org. for more details.

Round 1 grant applications were approved by the Allen County Commissioners on Aug. 18 and Round 2 grant applicants were approved on Aug. 25.