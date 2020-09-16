Menu Search Log in

Allen County awards grants to local businesses

Allen County will award Community Development Block Grants (CDBG-CV) grants to 12 local businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.

News

September 16, 2020 - 9:53 AM

Jessica Quinhones and Paige Olson take a break from serving customers at Around the Corner coffee shop. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Allen County will award Community Development Block Grants (CDBG-CV) grants to 12 local businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.

About $45,594 remains available for which eligible businesses may apply, and interested parties should contact Thrive Allen County at 365-8128 or thriveallencounty.org.  for more details.

Round 1 grant applications were approved by the Allen County Commissioners on Aug. 18 and Round 2 grant applicants were approved on Aug. 25. 

Related
September 11, 2020
July 22, 2020
June 5, 2020
May 20, 2020
Trending