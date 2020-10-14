Allen County COVID cases top 100

Allen County has now had more than 100 coronavirus cases.
The Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments reported another 15 positive COVID-19 cases for Allen County, bringing the total to 104. No one in the county is currently hospitalized. One county resident, from Humboldt, has died.
In other area counties, Anderson also reported 15 new cases for a total of 113. One person is hospitalized.
Bourbon County reported 55 new cases with one hospitalization. Three residents have died.
Woodson County reported one new case for a total of 26.
Since Friday, the state added 2,055 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, an increase of 3.1%, to bring the total for the pandemic to 67,862. The number of COVID-19-related deaths increased by eight to 771.