Allen County to get $2.4M in stimulus

WASHINGTON — States, cities and counties can begin to tap their share of the $350 billion in federal funds intended to spur a national recovery from the economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, White House officials announced Monday. Allen County will receive over $2.4 million.

The Biden administration said the much-anticipated money, which was included in the massive relief law enacted earlier this year, can aid governments of all sizes in paying for a wide range of costs related to the pandemic response. The funds will boost the budgets of not just states but thousands of U.S. cities and counties — unlike the first pandemic relief bill passed in 2020, which gave money to only states and larger local governments.

The uses for it could include running vaccination clinics and buying personal protective equipment; paying the salaries of government employees involved in battling COVID-19; or helping speed the recovery of industries, like hospitality, that have been devastated during the past year.