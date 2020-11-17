Menu Search Log in

Amazon opens online pharmacy services

Now at Amazon.com: insulin and inhalers.

November 17, 2020 - 9:08 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Now at Amazon.com: insulin and inhalers. 

The online colossus opened an online pharmacy Tuesday that allows customers to order medication or prescription refills, and have them delivered to their front door in a couple of days. 

The potential impact of Amazon’s arrival in the pharmaceutical space rippled through that sector immediately. Before the opening bell, shares of CVS Health Corp. fell almost 9%. Walgreens and Rite Aid both tumbled more than 10%.

