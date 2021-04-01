And the band played on…

Four Iola High School band students made their first appearance at state competition Wednesday, without ever leaving town.
The students performed solos in a small recital at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, and their efforts were recorded to submit to the state music contest. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the competition will be virtual.
Students should learn in a few weeks what rating they earned, from 1 to 5, with 1 being the best. Students are rated on their individual performance, rather than in competition with others.
It’s the first time in years any IHS band student performed at the state music festival, including senior Jessica Tidd. A large ensemble group will perform next week for a recording to send to state.
The contest is part of band teacher Brandi Holt’s commitment to building the school’s concert band. This is Holt’s first year at IHS.
Schools tend to focus on one or two areas, such as pep band, marching band or concert band. IHS has developed its pep and marching bands, without as much attention on the concert band. Holt is trying to change that.
“I’m trying to give them balance. They need to be able to adjust to any given style,” she said. “I’ve seen incredible growth in these kids this year. Should these students decide to pursue music outside high school, they’ll have several opportunities.”
Concert band also teaches students about culture and current events, she said.
Composers write music inspired by the world around them. That includes politics and movements.
For example, she said, in recent years many pieces have been written in the wake of mass shootings. A piece written after the Sandy Hook school massacre is quite popular, Holt said.
Recent music has also been inspired by the Black Lives Movement.
When presidential offices change, composers are hired to write pieces to celebrate the incoming administration.
“Music heals,” Holt said. “A whole new genre of music is coming out of these tragic events.”
Developing the concert band also means upgrading the school’s instruments. Concert instruments may have a slightly different sound than those used in a parade.
“We haven’t been able to play these works because we haven’t had the right instruments,” she said.
Later this month, Holt and her students will conduct a couple of fundraisers to replenish the instrument supply fund. Earlier this year, the school invested $14,000 on new drumlins equipment.
The fundraisers will include a return of the popular “Practice-A-Thon,” where students will play on the courthouse lawn all day and well into the night for donations. Watch the Register for more details.