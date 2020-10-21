Another brick in the wall

Construction crews work through drizzling rain Tuesday to build the walls of a new science and technology center, and cafeteria on the Iola High School campus. The building is part of a taxpayer-approved $35 million project to build a new elementary school and improve heating and cooling systems at the middle school.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives