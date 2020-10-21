Menu Search Log in

Another brick in the wall

Construction continues on a new science and technology building, with cafeteria, at the Iola High School campus.

October 21, 2020 - 9:20 AM

Construction crews work through drizzling rain Tuesday to build the walls of a new science and technology center, and cafeteria on the Iola High School campus. The building is part of a taxpayer-approved $35 million project to build a new elementary school and improve heating and cooling systems at the middle school.

Construction crews work through drizzling rain Tuesday to build the walls of a new science and technology center, and cafeteria on the Iola High School campus. The building is part of a taxpayer-approved $35 million project to build a new elementary school and improve heating and cooling systems at the middle school.

