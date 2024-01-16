Area copes with cold snap

This week’s bitterly cold temperatures have brought a natural comparison to mind: “At least it’s not as bad as February 2021.”

That particular cold snap, officially named Winter Storm Uri, was one of the worst in recent memory. Twelve consecutive days dropped below freezing with temperatures as low as -18 and snow. Natural gas prices spiked, leaving cities and customers on the hook for millions of dollars in unexpected costs.

The key to keeping things on track this year — even with frigid temperatures — is the lack of noticeable precipitation.