Area dancers take the stage for Anne of Green Gables

Thirteen local dancers will get to take the stage when a Canadian ballet troupe brings Anne of Green Gables — The Ballet to the Bowlus Fine Arts Center this weekend.

Canada’s Ballet Jörgen will perform Anne of Green Gables on Sunday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Courtesy photo

Canada’s Ballet Jörgen has selected 13 local dancers to perform with the company in their performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Bowlus.

The ballet company gives young, local dancers the chance to perform with a professional dance company as part of their production. The local performers will interact with professional dancers and gain invaluable performance experience as they dance with Ballet Jörgen.