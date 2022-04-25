Area dancers take the stage for Anne of Green Gables

Thirteen local dancers will get to take the stage when a Canadian ballet troupe brings Anne of Green Gables — The Ballet to the Bowlus Fine Arts Center this weekend.
Canada’s Ballet Jörgen has selected 13 local dancers to perform with the company in their performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Bowlus.
The ballet company gives young, local dancers the chance to perform with a professional dance company as part of their production. The local performers will interact with professional dancers and gain invaluable performance experience as they dance with Ballet Jörgen.