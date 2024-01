PSU, Chamber host legislative send-off

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Pittsburg State University hosted the annual legislative send-off at the Wilkinson Alumni Center on the PSU campus Friday afternoon, The Pittsburg Morning Sun reported.

State Representatives Ken Collins (R-2) and Chuck Smith (R-3) and Senator Tim Shallenburger (R-13) were in attendance to share their views and answer questions about the legislative session.