Area schools get nearly $1 million for STEM, distance learning

Schools in Allen County can expect a boost in STEM programs thanks to nearly a million dollars in grants from the USDA.

The grants will benefit schools in four counties: Allen, Franklin, Neosho and Woodson. The grants were announced by the USDA Thursday and total $943,163. They will provide science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) classes to students in rural areas.

They’ll also enable Neosho County Community College to create new STEM distance learning capabilities in Chanute and Ottawa, to serve surrounding rural areas including Franklin County, and Neosho County schools especially with increased allied health courses needed to improve residents’ health and to decrease out-migration.