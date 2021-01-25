Menu Search Log in

Area woman arrested for impersonating a health officer

Authorities say a Humboldt woman identified herself as a health department employee in order to be tested numerous times for COVID-19 and be quarantined with her child.

By

News

January 25, 2021 - 9:11 AM

A rural Humboldt woman who allegedly identified herself as an employee of the Neosho County Health Department and requested school and government officials to act upon her statements, was taken into custody last week by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. 

Master Deputy Daren Kellerman said Jennifer C. Tobin, 32, was arrested at her residence Tuesday on four counts of false impersonation of a public employee and two counts of interference with law enforcement.

“Among other contacts, Ms. Tobin spoke with at least two law enforcement officers Tuesday and identified herself as a Health Department employee, which she is not,” Kellerman said. “She was found to have in her possession what appeared to be an employee badge. She no longer has that.”

Related
February 6, 2019
April 3, 2018
August 3, 2017
January 31, 2012
Trending