Jeremy Armstrong, the new administrator for Allen County Regional and Anderson County hospitals, is no stranger to small towns.

He grew up in Wetmore, a town of about 300 north of Topeka, and served as the leader of small-town hospitals in Marion and Beloit.

He knows that it takes time to get to know a community. He took over the hospitals in Iola and Garnett on Sept. 19, and has spent the past month getting to know the staff and physicians in each town.