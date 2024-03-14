Arrests made in threat

YATES CENTER — Three individuals in Missouri are facing charges of terrorism and aggravated criminal threat for a threat that prompted Yates Center schools to close one day early for spring break.

The Yates Center Police Department announced in a press release Thursday that the individuals, whose names have not been released, were arrested Wednesday in Missouri.

The threats were made during an apparent online chat, officials reported last week, prompting USD 366 school administrators to call off school the following day.