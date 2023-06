CHANUTE — At first glance, Michael Smail’s robot art looks nothing like the western-themed watercolors of his renowned grandfather, Gary Hawk.

But step back and give it some thought, and maybe you’ll start to see Hawk’s influence.

Look carefully and you’ll notice the ever-present critters — rabbits, mice, ferrets, owls, crows — interacting with robots. You might appreciate the flowers and trees weaving through the metal, or see storm clouds gathering in the background.