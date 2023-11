BUTLER COUNTY —About 10 miles north of El Dorado on U.S. Highway 77, a break appears in the rolling cattle ranches and farmland of the Flint hills.

It’s a different sort of farm — a solar farm. It supplies electricity to several small towns throughout Lincoln Township in Butler County.

“We’re not anti-solar,” said Terry Lowmaster, a trustee of the township, which gets some of this electricity. “We have a one megawatt here in our backyard that benefits our local residents.”